HOPSCOTCH, an international communications group founded in France, opens a Swiss office. HOPSCOTCH Switzerland, based in Geneva, draws on the group’s areas of expertise, which include events, congresses, public affairs, public relations, influence, media and consulting. It will operate across such sectors as luxury, healthcare, sport, institutions and NGOs, banking and finance, consumer goods, agri-food and tourism, supporting Swiss and international organizations in their global communication strategies. The launch of the agency is led by co-directors Stéphanie Grizaud and Edouard Neveu. Grizaud collaborated with the Group for ten years in Paris before relocating to Geneva. Neveu, who has been based in Geneva since 2014, has worked with sports, food & beverage and lifestyle brands. Both are veterans of Geneva-based MCI Group and Black Flower Agency.

5W expands its gambling PR and digital marketing services. The expansion, which is focused on helping iGaming operators, sports betting platforms, casinos, esports brands and gaming studios prepare for the year ahead, will provide clients with integrated PR, digital marketing, and online reputation management solutions. Its services include media relations, influencer partnerships, content creation, SEO, social campaigns, email marketing, event promotion, and crisis communications. “By integrating PR, digital marketing and reputation management, we help clients stand out, connect with audiences, and build trust that drives growth for the year ahead," said 5W founder and chairman Ronn Torossian.

Ripley PR issues a public service announcement urging business owners and internal communication leaders to proactively warn employees about the growing sophistication of impersonation and cyber scams during the holiday season. The agency emphasizes that this is a nationwide trend impacting companies of all sizes, particularly when scammers can mimic leadership signatures and tone. With teams moving to close out Q4 and manage hectic schedules, scammers are counting on distraction and urgency to slip through, making it crucial for all employees to be vigilant and proactive. “Leadership communication is crucial for keeping employees alert,” said Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley. “Companies need a culture where people feel empowered to verify suspicious requests without fear or embarrassment, and where leadership provides ongoing education and calls to awareness.”