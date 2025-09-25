Eleanor McManus

Eleanor McManus, who co-founded Washington strategic communications shop Trident GMG, has agreed to a buyout and is selling her equity stake to co-founders Josh Galper and Adam Goldberg.

In a note to clients, McManus wrote: “For the first time in 25 years, I’m intentionally taking my foot off the gas. From my early days at CNN with Larry King, to building Purple Nation Solutions with Lanny Davis and Michael Steele, and then launching and growing Trident, this felt like the right moment to pause, reflect, and refocus on the next chapter.”

She expressed full confidence in Galper and Goldberg as they lead Trident into the next decade.

McManus recalled the wisdom of the recently departed Fedex founder Fred Smith who said: “Leadership is knowing when to step forward…and when to step aside, to ensure the legacy you build thrives beyond your time.”

She thanked colleagues, clients and friends for their trust, partnership, and support over the years. “I’m stepping aside with immense pride in what we’ve built and real optimism for Trident’s future—and I look forward to staying in touch.”

McManus is sticking around Trident through the end of the year. Her new email will be [email protected].