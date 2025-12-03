The lucky ones turned off their TVs after hearing "Good Evening America."

Donald Trump’s shouty December 17 speech delivered at warp speed began with a lie and continued to head south for about another 18 minutes.

“When I took office, inflation was the worst in 48 years, and some would say in the history of our country,” began Trump. That’s nonsense.

When he took office inflation stood at three percent, down from the the 9.1 percent pandemic-driven high that it reached in June 2022 during Joe Biden's presidency. The all-time inflation high is 23.7 percent reached in 1920.

The president rushed through his spiel, as if he was running late to catch an Air Force 1 flight to Florida.

He spouted gibberish, such as securing “a record-breaking $18 trillion of investment into the United States, which means jobs, wage increases, growth, factory openings and far greater national security.”

That number contradicts the White House website, which credits Trump with getting commitments of $9.6T from foreign entities. And that’s questionable since the US GNP as of the second quarter stood at $30.5T. Where did Trump get the $18T figure from? He pulled it out of thin air.

And magically, the master negotiator dealt directly with drug companies and foreign nations "to slash prices on drugs and pharmaceuticals by as much as 400, 500 and even 600 percent.” Note to Donald: if drug companies agreed to drop the cost of their products to zero that would represent a 100 percent price cut.

He claimed to have won the presidency in a “landslide,” which is a canard.

His 1.6 percent vote victory was the slimmest winning margin “smaller since 1888 other than two: Kennedy in 1960 and Nixon in 1968,” according to an analysis by the New York Times.

Trump mentioned Joe Biden’s name seven times, blaming him for the alleged “mess” that this country was in as he took office.

But his promise of a “Golden Age” for America applies only to the Trump family and their cronies.

A blockbuster article in the Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump family business empire has generated at least $4B in proceeds and paper wealth since the president was re-elected. Crony capitalism at its best.

In the real world, it would take 2,252,252 $1,776 warrior dividend checks to equal the Trump family hoard.

If the president intended his speech to provide a jolt of momentum going into 2026, it's going to be tough sledding for "Mr. 39 Percent Approval Rating" in the upcoming year.