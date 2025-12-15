Kathryn Condon

Vanguard brings on former Fidelity EVP Kathryn Condon as global CMO, effective in January. She will succeed Colin Kelton, who is retiring after 36 years with the firm, including the last eight years as CMO. At Fidelity, Condon led the company’s consumer marketing and enterprise marketing functions. Before joining Fidelity in 2012, Condon served as SVP, segment marketing at Bank of America and was a senior manager at Accenture. She has deep expertise in brand strategy, digital marketing, customer experience, and modern marketing transformation. At Vanguard, Condon will work with managing director of advice and wealth management Joanna Rotenberg to establish a new advice & wealth management division.

Graham Wincott

The Houston Dynamo Football Club appoints Graham Wincott as CMO. Wincott joins HDFC from the Phoenix Suns, where he most recently served as VP of brand marketing. He was previously senior director of marketing for the Denver Nuggets. In his new post, Wincott will oversee communications, social media, creative content, digital marketing, advertising, retail and fan engagement for the Dynamo, Dash (the organization’s NWSL team) and Shell Energy Stadium. “His unique background in diverse markets and familiarity with our global city will help us elevate our storytelling and brand visibility before, during and after the FIFA World Cup in 2026,” said HDFC president of business operations Jessica O’Neill.

(L-R) Christine Williamson, Jessika Parry

Greenough Communications promotes Christine Williamson to EVP. Previously a VP at the firm, Williamson will continue to shape integrated strategy across the agency's core sectors. She has also played a pivotal role in scaling the agency’s Marka+ AI Visibility Reports. Jessika Parry has been promoted from VP to SVP and head of brand marketing, continuing to lead the agency's brand strategy and creative services practice. “For nearly 15 years, Christine has helped shape how our clients in technology, healthcare, life sciences, and the climate transition communicate their most consequential moments. Jessika has built a differentiated brand strategy and creative practice. Their early vision and adoption of how AI would reshape brand discovery, their fearless approach to thought leadership, and their commitment to developing the teams around them are exactly why our clients trust us and why this leadership team is so well positioned for continued growth.” Nikki Festa O’Brien, CEO at Greenough Communications.