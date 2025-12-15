Ireland’s Higher Education Authority is seeking comprehensive communications and PR services to promote its Springboard + upskilling, reskilling and lifelong learning program.
Ireland Seeks to Promote Job Training Push
Mon., Dec. 22, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
