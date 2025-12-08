Kekst CNC represents Janus Henderson Group as the London-based asset management firm gets acquired by Trian Fund Management Group and General Catalyst in a go-private all-cash deal worth $7.4B.

The $49 per share offer is an 18 percent premium over Janus Henderson’s Oct. 24 closing price, the day before the deal became public.

Ali Dibadj, CEO of Janus Henderson, said Trian’s and General Catalyst’s interest in partnering with us is "a strong affirmation of our long-term strategy."

He noted that during its 91-year history, “Janus Henderson has been public and private at different times, and it has never lost focus on investing in a brighter future together for its clients and employees.”

Qatar Investment Authority, MassMutual and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (Hong Kong-headquartered alternative investing outfit) are helping to finance the deal, which is expected to close in mid-2026.

Janus Henderson has more than 2,000 employees and about $484B in assets under management.

Kekst CNC’s Ruth Pachman, Ross Lovern, James Hartwell, Jayson Pitagorsky and Bay Dotson are advising Janus Henderson.

Publicis Groupe owns Kekst CNC.