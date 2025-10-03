GlobalPoint International signs on to build and strengthen the relationship that Israel Aerospace Industries and its Missouri-based unit Stark Aerospace have with the Trump-Vance Administration, Congress and across the US government.

That's according to its letter of engagement signed by Christopher Harvin, GPI’s managing partner. The Alexandra-based firm will also do media outeach.

GPI’s six-month contract went into effect Nov. 1. It calls for a $45K monthly retainer and up to $100K for reimbursement for expenses.

Harvin did an eight-year stint as an advance rep in the George W. Bush White House, and is co-founder of Sanitas International strategic communications boutique, and Vanguard Africa

IAI, which is owned by the State of Israel, recently scored the country's largest defense export deal as Germany approved a $3.1B expansion of the Arrow 3 air defense system. That puts the total value of the Arrow 3 pact at $6.5B.