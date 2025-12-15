Adrienne O'Hara

Discovery Global names Adrienne O’Hara EVP, chief communications and public affairs officer, a newly created role, effective Jan. 7. O’Hara joins the company from Gap Inc., where she was most recently SVP of global communications and engagement. She previously served as head of global communications at Old Navy and executive director, corporate communications and social community management at Toys “R” Us. At Discovery Global, O’Hara will report to president and CEO Gunnar Wiedenfels and will lead all global communications and public affairs for the company as it prepares to operate as an independent, publicly traded organization following its planned separation from Warner Bros. Discovery. “Her ability to translate strategy into clear, compelling narratives will be critical as we look to engage our investors, employees, partners and other stakeholders, building continued belief in Discovery Global’s incredible potential as a standalone company,” said Wiedenfels.

FINN Partners hires Andrea Delafield as senior partner, head of digital & data dtrategy. Delafield comes to FINN from digital agency Spinutech, where she was most recently marketing director, spearheading AI-powered business transformation initiatives and leading full funnel integrated digital strategies, programs and campaigns for clients. She was previously a digital SEO manager at Meredith, working on such publications as All Recipes, TIME and People as well as supporting commerce sites. In her new role, she will lead FINN's core technical disciplines: SEO, UX, Development, Martech, and Data Science, while supporting AI Innovation initiatives. “Expanding our Digital team with leaders like Andrea ensures we’re doing more than simply helping clients keep pace with this transformation,” said FINN global head of digital Alexis Pratsides.

BPCM promotes Nancy Cuocci and Victor de Vita as partners, serving alongside agency co-founders Vanessa von Bismarck and Carrie Ellen Phillips. Cuocci has been with BPCM since 2014, most recently serving as chief of staff. De Vita has served as global managing director, travel & luxury at the firm since 2022. He was previously a partner as Bespoke Associates. As Partners, Cuocci and de Vita will oversee key client relationships, shape agency priorities and help mentor the next generation of leadership at BPCM. "The old category boundaries don't reflect how people live, shop, or engage with brands today,” said von Bimarck. "Expanding our partnership ensures this next phase is guided by senior leaders with the expertise to unlock growth and deliver brand value."