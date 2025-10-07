Republican advisory firm Nestpoint Associates is working to secure US diplomatic recognition for Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

On Dec. 26, Israel became the first nation to recognize Somaliland as an independent country.

It said the move was done “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords” policy of setting up commercial and diplomatic ties with Arab and Muslim-majority states.

The US State Department maintains that Somaliland, which has a population of more than 6M people, is part of Somalia.

Dallas-based Nestpoint receives a $7,500 monthly retainer under its one-year contract with Somaliland.

It also will pitch US investment in Somaliland’s energy, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

Nestpoint’s directors of government affairs & global strategies Stuart Jolly and Tim Phillips handle Somaliland.

Jolly served as national field director for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, while Phillips headed the Americans for Prosperity organization and helped form the Christian Coalition.