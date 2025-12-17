Kim Miller

ADT, which provides electronic security, fire protection, and other related alarm monitoring services, brings on Kim Miller as EVP and chief marketing & communications officer. Miller joins the company from wellness and AI robotics company Aescape, where she led go-to-market strategy, growth, marketing and branding. She has also served as global CMO at The Economist Group and Native Instruments, as well as CMO at Consumer Reports. In her new post, Miller will lead the development of a unified and updated go-to-market approach. “Her proven ability to unite brand, performance marketing, and customer experience will contribute towards accelerating growth and strengthening our position as the leader in smart home security,” said ADT chairman, president and CEO Jim DeVries.

Daryk Pengeally

Teikametrics, an AI-powered optimization platform, hires Daryk Pengelly as SVP of strategy and business development. Pengelly comes to the company from Walmart Business, where he was head of membership marketing & business development. He has also served as head of brand strategy for the Reebok Classics Business Unit. At Teikametrics, Pengelly will lead strategy and strategic partnerships to drive growth and expand the platform’s impact on eCommerce brands. "Daryk’s wealth of experience in scaling high-growth businesses, coupled with his deep understanding of the B2B and consumer markets, makes him the ideal leader to help us accelerate key areas of the business,” said Teikametrics CEO Alasdair McLean-Foreman.

Andy Thomas

Ten Tenths Motor Club, a partnership with Speedway Motorsports that offers members access to exclusive driving experiences, signature events and brand collaborations with automotive manufacturers and luxury partners, names Andy Thomas as VP of manufacturer relations. Thomas was most recently VP of marketing and communications for McLaren Automotive North America. Before that, he was experiential sales & marketing manager for BMW North America and global brand manager at Rolls Royce. In his new role, Thomas will develop and maintain relationships with OEM (original equipment manufacturers) partners. "His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our partnerships with manufacturers and luxury brands,” said Ten Tenths Motor Club founder Rick Hendrick.