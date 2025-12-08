FTI Consulting represents Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson, who has launched a proxy fight at the athletic apparel retailer.

The owner of a nine percent stake in Luluemon has nominated three directors to the company’s board.

They are former ESPN CMO Laura Gentile, ex-Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg, and one-time On Running co-CEO Marc Maurer.

Wilson, who stepped down as Lululemon CEO in 2005, believes his director-candidates possess “visionary creative leadership” that Lululemon’s current board lacks.

“They can play an essential role in refocusing on the inspirational customer, revitalizing its bold vision, attracting the best people, and maximizing value for all shareholders," he said.

Lululemon reported a seven percent rise in Q3 revenues to $2.6B and a 13 percent dip in earnings to $306M.

The company announced on Dec. 11 that CEO Calvin McDonald will step down at the end of January.

FTI Consulting’s Pat Tucker and Val Mack represent Wilson.