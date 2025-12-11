Finn Partners chair, global health and purpose Gil Bashe is releasing a book that takes an in-depth look at how fragmentation is quietly undermining the quality of services provided by the health care system. “Healing the Sick Care System: Why People Matter, which comes out on Feb. 2, illustrates how empathy and collaboration can realign care around what matters most: people. It says that when patients feel heard and professionals are supported, outcomes improve and trust returns. The book reached #1 in several Amazon categories after preorders began, which Bashe says is a sign that there is an appetite across the health ecosystem for thoughtful conversations about where the industry is headed and how it might better serve people.

ON24, an engagement platform for B2B enterprise sales and marketing, enters into an agreement to be acquired by Cvent, a meetings, events and hospitality tech provider. ON24’s enterprise-grade webinar and digital engagement capabilities, first party engagement data and AI-powered workflows will be integrated into Cvent’s event technology offerings. The combined entity will support marketing, sales, customer success and event teams. “We look forward to supporting ON24 as they continue to deliver value and working together to expand how brands engage audiences across digital and in-person experiences,” said Cvent founder and CEO Reggie Aggarwal.

GeniusVets, a marketing, client-engagement and analytics platform focused on veterinary and dental practices, is acquired by ProSites, which offers digital marketing and patient engagement solutions—including websites, dental SEO, paid ad solutions, review management and insurance verification. The transaction was handled by M&A advisor 733Park. The unified offering will provide expanded marketing and engagement tools; smarter data-driven growth strategies; and more comprehensive support and scalable tech infrastructure. “GeniusVets has always been about elevating practices with tools that drive real results,” said ProSites CEO & co-founder Harley Orion. “This partnership gives us the resources to go further, faster. ProSites shares our mission."