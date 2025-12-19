The National Standards Authority of Ireland is looking for firms to support the work of its marketing and communications team.
Ireland's Standards Board Calls for PR Support
Tue., Dec. 30, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Yakima Library Wants to Book Branding Firm
Mon., Dec. 29, 2025
|•
Ontario's Stouffville Seeks Agri-Tourism Help
Fri., Dec. 26, 2025
|•
APTA Looks for Firm to Run its Advocacy Center
Wed., Dec. 24, 2025
|•
Ireland Seeks to Promote Job Training Push
Mon., Dec. 22, 2025
|•
Culpeper Hankers for 10-Year Master Tourism Plan
Fri., Dec. 19, 2025