Drax Group, a UK-based renewable energy company, appoints Karen Gravois Elliott as VP of communications, North America, effective Jan. 7. Elliott most recently served as VP and head of communications and publications at the U.S.–China Business Council. She was previously VP of communications and public affairs at the Entertainment Software Association. Elliott will lead Drax's North American communications strategy, including internal and external communications, executive positioning, reputation management, and issues and crisis communications. "Karen is a highly respected communications leader with deep experience navigating complex and highly regulated environments," said Drax Group SVP of cororate affairs Deidra Jackson.

WXXI Public Media in Rochester, NY appoints Kevin Kalvitis as its first CMO, effective Jan. 5. Kalvitis was most recently director of marketing at broadband service provider Greenlight Networks. Before that, he was director of marketing and creative strategy & services at WHEC-TV, Rochester’s NBC affiliate. At WXXI, Kalvitis will lead the organization’s marketing, brand, creative, and corporate sponsorship teams in a unified strategy to grow brand visibility, increase earned revenue and build audience loyalty across all its platforms — radio, television, digital, CITY Magazine, and The Little Theatre. Following deep federal funding cuts, WXXI is looking to adapt its business model, and the CMO is a key part of this work. “His strong background in the media industry and his forward thinking makes him the right leader to help us envision a new future for public media in our community,” said WXXI president & CEO Chris Hastings.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority promotes Charlotte Weatherington, who previously worked at DVL Seigenthaler (now part of FINN Partners), to director, corporate communications and marketing. Weatherington joined the MNAA in January as manager of corporate communications for its New Horizon construction program. She was previously assistant director of communications for Nashville’s Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. At DVL Siegenthaler, she was an account coordinator. In her new post, Weatherington will oversee the development, coordination and promotion of internal and external communications, public relations and media relations. She will also have responsibility for developing and maintaining positive relations with local and national news media; airport tenants; relevant governmental agencies at the federal, state and local levels; civic organizations and the general public.