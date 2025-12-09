Kekst CNC handles Crestview Partners, while Joele Frank reps DigitalBridge Group as the investment firms complete the deal to take WideOpenWest broadband company private.

Kekst CNC and Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher specialize in financial PR and investor relations.

WOW provides cable TV, phone, mobile, business data and cloud services to homes and businesses in 20 markets in Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Brian Cassidy, Crestview president & head of media, expects WOW as a private company to have greater strategic flexibility and resources to compete more effectively and pursue long-term growth.

Jonathan Friesel, DigitalBridge’s senior managing director and head of fiber, said his firm is eager to invest in network and customer experience enhancements over WOW’s high-speed performance offerings.

The enterprise value of the go-private deal is about $1.5B.

Kekst CNC’s Jeffrey Taufield and Daniel Yunger handle Crestview. Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher has Jonathan Keehner and Sarah Salky on the DigitalBridge account.

