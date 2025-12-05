Ripley PR is named the public relations agency of record for Foundral, a newly formed platform dedicated to building and rapidly scaling a family of union-backed mechanical contracting companies in the Midwest. Foundral, which brings together high-performing commercial HVAC contractors, selected Ripley PR for its deep industry knowledge and proven ability to elevate brands in the trades and construction sectors. The agency's expertise spans media relations, brand strategy, crisis communications and thought leadership. Foundral acquires contracting companies with strong local and regional legacies and equips them to both preserve their culture and strengthen their market position. "With Ripley PR, we've found a partner who can provide us the support we need to share our message, advocate for contractors and ultimately propel the trades forward," said Foundral CEO Jason Richards. View O'Dwyer's list of PR firms specializing in industrial PR.

The Door, a lifestyle, hospitality and culture-focused communications subsidiary of Dolphin, is developing and executing a strategic communications campaign to introduce the new ownership of Hooters and reposition the brand. The Door was tasked with crafting clear, straightforward explanations to tell the brand’s reinvention story across business and financial media, reinforce market confidence and enable a more substantive conversation around its refreshed identity. The agency capitalized on Hooters' social momentum by guiding the brand into new conversations with consumers, leveraging such initiatives as an exchange with online language-learning brand Duolingo that expanded into real-time cultural chatter, offering proof that Hooters' social currency was already strengthening. "The brand's openness and clarity set the foundation, and through The Door we were able to amplify that story, protect the brand's equity, and show the market that Hooters is both well-run and culturally relevant," said The Door AVP Michela DellaMonica. O'Dwyer's ranks the top PR firms specializing in food & beverage PR.

William Mills Agency signs on to work with Business Alliance Financial Services, which offers commercial lending technology and services. The agency will support BAFS with strategic public relations, media relations and industry positioning, with an emphasis on commercial lending growth, operational efficiency, and the evolving needs of community banks and credit unions. BAFS combines deep operational expertise with its proprietary BLAST platform to help financial institutions originate, manage and scale commercial loan portfolios. “William Mills Agency understands our market, our clients, and the regulatory environment in which we operate,” said BAFS president and CEO Richard Guillot. See top financial PR firms ranked by O'Dwyer's.