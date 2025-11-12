The City of Miami has hired Trump-connected Continental Strategy to work on federal procurement matters.

Miami has just elected Democrat Eileen Higgins as its mayor. She’s the first Democrat to win that post in 28 years.

Higgins, who speaks Spanish and had represented the “Little Havana” neighborhood, beat former city manager Emilio Gonzalez.

President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Sen. Rick Scott had endorsed Gonzalez. Trump plans to build his presidential library in downtown Miami on land donated by Miami Dade College.

Carlos Trujillo, who founded Continental after he retired as ambassador to the Organization of American States during the first Trump administration, handles the Miami account.

He also served as Donald Trump's surrogate to the Latino community during the presidential campaign.