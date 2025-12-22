San Mateo County is shopping a $200M marketing communications contract to promote its pollution prevention program on behalf of its environmental health services unit.
San Mateo Floats $200K Environmental PR Pact
Fri., Jan. 2, 2026
By Kevin McCauley

