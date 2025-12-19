Jennifer Duck

Jennifer Duck, US public affairs chief, at Denmark’s Novo Nordisk has exited the company after a six-year run.

The departure comes as CEO Mike Doustdar is revamping the company as it loses share to Eli Lilly in the weight-loss category and faces pricing pressure from the Trump administration.

Duck has “made the personal decision to leave Novo Nordisk and pursue other opportunities outside of the organization," according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Chris Pernie, executive director of government affairs, succeeds Duck on an interim basis.

Prior to Novo Nordisk, Duck served as chief of staff to California Senator Dianne Feinstein, worked as VP at Pfizer, and was a counsel to Democratic Leader Tom Daschle.

In October, Novo Nordisk hired Greg Miley, senior VP-government affairs at Chicago-based AbbVie, as head of corporate affairs. He spent 11 years in two stints at the company.

Miley also worked as interim head of corporate affairs & media relations at Sanofi in Paris, head of public affairs at Abbott, and director of worldwide communications at Pfizer.