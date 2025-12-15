Anton Nicholas

Anton Nicholas, who is president of strategic communications at ICR, has succeeded co-founder Tom Ryan as CEO.

He joined ICR in 2012 and is credited with building the firm’s consumer group. With more than 25 years of corporate, consumer and crisis experience, Nicholas also served as a partner at Sloane & Co, and CEO of Financial Dynamics International’s (now FTI Consulting) North American operations.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Tom and the Board have given me and I’m energized to help shape the next chapter of ICR,” said Nicholas told O'Dwyer's “As the communications environment continues to evolve, our clients increasingly rely on advisors who can bring clarity, judgment, and perspective across strategy, storytelling, and the capital markets."

He believes ICR is "uniquely positioned to meet that need with our differentiated approach driven by the depth of experience, collaboration, and commitment of our incredibly talented people.”

Ryan, who will transition to the executive chairman position, said Nicholas embodies everything that makes ICR unique.

“He's a trusted advisor who has helped hundreds of clients navigate their most critical moments, and a leader who has spent years building the kind of integrated, senior-practitioner model that defines our value proposition,” said Ryan.

He called Nicholas "a true culture carrier for ICR’s next phase of growth."

ICR is No. 7 in O'Dwyer's 2025 rankings with fee income of $156.6M.