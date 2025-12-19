(L-R) Annie Moore,

Mark Emerson

Dezenhall Resources promotes Annie Moore and Mark Emerson to vice president. Moore was previously senior director of digital at the agency, specializing in digital strategy, coalition building and public affairs campaigns. She was also founder of Activate Strategies. Emerson, most recently a senior director, assists clients with communications, internal alignment and organizational planning. Before coming to Dezenhall, he was operations and marketing manager at Toronto-based Proof Strategies. Dezenhall has also promoted Kaci Donegan to director, Nathaniel Beach to senior advisor, and Helen Taylor to advisor. “Recognizing these colleagues reflects both their outstanding work and Dezenhall’s momentum,” said president Josh Culling.

Dani Cushion

Teads, a cloud-based advertising platform, names Dani Cushion as CMO. Cushion previously led global marketing and communications at ad tech platform Innovid. She has also held the CMO spot at ExecOnline and Cardlytics, as well as serving as senior manager, partner marketing at Sirius XM. In her new position, Cushion will be responsible for the company’s brand, communications, and go-to-market strategy, with a mandate to support growth for advertisers, agencies and publishers. “Dani has a proven ability to translate complex industry dynamics across CTV and the open internet into actionable marketing strategies that drive real business results,” said Teads CEO David Kostman.

Genefa Murphy

JFrog, a software company, appoints former Hewlett Packard Enterprise global VP of corporate marketing and communications Genefa Murphy as CMO. Murphy was most recently chief marketing & content officer at Udemy, an AI-powered skills development platform. She has also been CMO at Five9 and SVP & CMO at Micro Focus. Murphy will oversee JFrog’s global marketing organization from its U.S. headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. “Genefa’s proven ability to accelerate growth will be instrumental as we leap forward," said JFrog CEO and co-founder Shlomi Ben Haim.