Gil Bashe

Crisis management is too often misunderstood as a test of tactical agility. What to say, when and how to say it. That framing isn’t only incomplete, but it’s also dangerous. A crisis isn’t primarily a communications challenge, nor is it simply a legal exposure to be minimized. It’s a defining leadership moment when trust is tested across every stakeholder relationship that sustains an organization. How leaders navigate that moment determines whether a crisis ends with their reputation intact or tainted.

In many organizations, crisis response often defaults to legal leadership. This is understandable. Liability must be assessed. Risk must be mitigated. However, when legal strategy becomes the organizing principle rather than one input among many, the organization often slips into defensive or offensive modes. The narrative evolves one exchange at a time, driven by the need to counter an allegation, correct the most recent headline or blunt the next escalation.

When crisis strategy disappears

At that point, crisis management shifts from strategy to sport. It becomes tit for tat. Claim for rebuttal. The endgame fades from view, replaced by a cycle of blocking and tackling. What feels like vigilance internally often appears externally as tone deaf.

This is where risk compounds not only because of the original issue, but also because the process itself begins to undermine corporate credibility. Stakeholders rarely judge organizations by what only went wrong. They judge them by how they behave once something has gone wrong. A prolonged cycle of rebuttal, however accurate, signals an organization locked in combat rather than committed to resolution—to its business mission. Over time, reputation is worn down not by a single misstep but by the accumulation of defensive behavior.

Most crises don’t end in courtrooms. They end when stakeholders decide whether leadership understands the impact of what has occurred, respects those affected and is capable of moving forward. Litigation may be unavoidable in some circumstances; however, it’s rarely the desired finish line. Resolution is. Reputation is what carries an organization to that resolution or keeps it trapped in conflict.

Conflict extends coverage—and crisis

The modern crisis environment amplifies this dynamic. Crisis is personal. Digital platforms, real-time commentary and declining institutional trust have collapsed the distance between companies and individuals. Employees experience crises as reflections of leadership values. Customers interpret them as measures of character. Investors read them as signals of governance strength or weakness. Regulators assess credibility and seriousness. Journalists aren’t merely reporting events; they’re shaping narratives. And conflict fuels those narratives.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Jan. '26 Crisis Communications & PR Buyer's Guide Magazine



Media organizations aren’t neutral participants in crisis dynamics. Escalation sustains attention. Each new development justifies another headline, another update, another angle. When an organization allows a crisis to devolve into confrontation, it inadvertently feeds the very news cycle that prolongs scrutiny. The more a dispute can be framed as ongoing, unresolved or adversarial, the more oxygen it receives.

This doesn’t suggest bad faith on the part of the media. It reflects incentives. A crisis steadily moving toward resolution is less compelling than one that continues to simmer. Organizations that mistake constant rebuttal for progress often find themselves starring in a long-running narrative they no longer control.

In this environment, silence is rarely neutral but neither is perpetual response. Carefully hedged statements, procedural explanations and crafted denials may satisfy legal requirements while eroding public trust. When every communication feels like positioning rather than purpose, audiences conclude the company is more focused on winning exchanges than solving problems.

Reputation is the strategy, not a byproduct

This is why the belief that crisis success lies in clever tactics is so corrosive. Tactical brilliance may buy time or secure a window of gratification; however, that’s not a strategy. When tactics replace intent, organizations become trapped. Each response creates the conditions for the next challenge. Each challenge justifies another response. The cycle sustains itself and reputational damage escalates.

Resolution begins when leadership reclaims the narrative from the process itself. That requires clarity about the endpoint. What does success actually look like? Is it restoring employee confidence? Rebuilding customer trust? Stabilizing investor sentiment? Resetting a regulatory relationship? It’s a combination of all these, yet without an agreed destination, organizations tend to drift.

Reputation isn’t a byproduct of effective crisis management. It’s the central strategy. A reputation-centered approach forces leaders to look beyond the headlines and ask what stakeholders need to believe for the organization to move forward. That question reframes decisions. It doesn’t eliminate legal considerations; it prevents them from dominating at the expense of credibility.

This is also why communication must be present at the moment the strategy is formed, not after positions have hardened. When communicators are brought in late, they inherit decisions that have been optimized for defense. When they’re engaged early, they help leadership anticipate perception, test assumptions and assess whether a given action advances resolution or prolongs conflict. A decision that’s legally sound and reputationally based is strong.

Crises rarely unfold in straight lines. New information emerges. Narratives evolve. Leadership’s role isn’t to win every exchange; rather, it’s to maintain direction. That requires resisting the gravitational pull of tit-for-tat engagement, to avoid feeding news cycles that benefit no one except those invested in ongoing conflict.

The language of crisis too often defaults to a defensive stance. Stakeholders respond far more constructively to responsibility than perpetual rebuttal. Responsibility doesn’t mean conceding fault beyond fact. It means acknowledging impact, demonstrating seriousness and committing to change. This shift from defense to leadership interrupts escalation. It deprives conflict of oxygen and reorients attention toward resolution.

Crisis management isn’t a PR exercise. It’s a leadership test. It reveals whether leaders can resist short-term skirmishes in favor of long-term trust. The art lies in protecting one’s reputation and maintaining relationships with stakeholders, who determine whether an organization can move forward.

In an era where conflict sustains coverage and reaction fuels risk, organizations that treat their reputation as a strategic asset and crises as moments to demonstrate ability are far more likely to reach a resolution. They arrive not by outmaneuvering critics or outlasting headlines, but by staying focused on the endgame, choosing credibility over cleverness and responsibility over retreat.

Gil Bashe is Chair, Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners.