Marketing Maven signs on to work with AI-native application platform Cogzia. Cogzia’s platform will be employed to bring together Marketing Maven’s suite of AI tools, with the aim of transforming fragmented workflows into a unified, secure and automated system. While Marketing Maven has already integrated tools for SEO, content generation and data analytics into its proprietary Marketing Maven Method, Cogzia’s “Last Mile Infrastructure” will focus on connecting disparate AI agents and data sources to build custom applications that organize those tools automatically. In addition to facilitating a higher level of unified orchestration and increased data security and privacy, the collaboration offers what it calls the “Citizen Developer” advantage, which lets Marketing Maven’s strategists build their own "mini-apps" to automate repetitive tasks. "Marketing agencies today are drowning in tabs. We have excellent tools for copy, distinct tools for imagery, and separate tools for analytics, but no connective tissue," said Marketing Maven CEO Lindsey Carnett. "Cogzia changes the equation. It allows us to link these disparate assets together, so they speak the same language.”

Curtiss Partners, a consultancy dedicated to elevating executive communications, strengthening leadership effectiveness, and translating complex strategies into clear, actionable narratives, launches in Victoria, MN, a suburb of Minneapolis. The firm’s founder and principal is Gregory J. Zimprich, who was most recently senior director of IT and finance communications at Medtronic. He has also held senior PR and communications posts at Honeywell and General Mills. Named in honor of Zimprich’s late father, broadcaster Dean Curtiss, the agency provides three core services: executive & leadership communications, coaching & advisory, and transformation storytelling. Its tagline — “Clarity with Purpose” — is meant to reflect its mission to help leaders simplify complexity, communicate with intention, and drive meaningful impact. “Growing up listening to my father communicate with such honesty and clarity shaped my entire career,” said Zimprich. “Curtiss Partners is about carrying forward those values and helping today’s leaders communicate with purpose in the moments that matter most.”

Origin & Oak Creative, a marketing and communications agency specializing in culturally competent, community-centered messaging for B2B clients, opens its doors in West Jordan, UT. Launched by former Arrive Home CCO Tai Pherribo Christensen, the agency's services span strategic marketing consulting, content creation, campaign development, fractional C-suite support, and reputation strategy across such sectors as mortgage, financial services, nonprofit and corporate. "What makes Origin & Oak different is that cultural competence isn't retrofitted into our process, it's the foundation," said Christensen. "We start with listening and understanding lived experiences, then build strategies that connect authentically.”