James Steven

Universal Music Group names James Steven as EVP and chief communications officer, effective Jan. 26, reporting to UMG chief administrative officer Will Tanous. Steven joins the company from Warner Music Group, where he was CCO for the past 10 years. He is also a board member of the Recording Industry Association of America. At UMG, Steven will be responsible for leading the company’s internal and external communications, as well as overseeing the communications functions of its operating companies worldwide. “I know first-hand the extraordinary skill and dedication James brings to strategic communications and storytelling,” said Tanoue. “His love of music and his broad experience across media and technology makes him an ideal fit for UMG as we enter the next phase of growth.”

Brittany Borsanyi

Development Counsellors International promotes Brittany Borsanyi to VP. Borsanyi has most recently served as senior director at the firm. Before joining DCI in 2019, she was a senior account executive at Rubenstein Public Relations. She has built relationships with top journalists at such national news outlets as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC News, Forbes and Bloomberg. In her new role, Borsanyi will continue to provide senior-level leadership across DCI’s full suite of services. “Her insight, expertise and steady guidance will continue to benefit our agency, our clients and the industry at large,” said DCI partner and president of economic development Julie Curtin.

(L-R) Kristin Brackemyre, Laura Horsley

The Public Affairs Council promotes Kristin Brackemyre to VP of member success & practice and Laura Horsley to VP of strategic communications and marketing. Brackemyre has been with the organization since 2017, most recently serving as a senior director in its public affairs practice. Before joining the Council in 2017, she held leadership positions in PAC management and political affairs at the Consumer Technology Association and the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons. In her new role, Brackemyre will oversee member retention and advance the Council’s learning offerings and relationship-driven engagement initiatives. Horsley, who was most recently the Council’s senior director of marketing and communications, will now oversee the integration of communications, marketing, events and digital functions to strengthen the brand, deepen member engagement, and expand visibility across audiences. Prior to joining the Council in 2016, she was VP of communications and marketing at the American Society of Interior Designers. “Kristin and Laura have both been integral to the Council’s success,” said Public Affairs Council President & CEO Nneka Chiazor.

Allison Sayer

Associated Luxury Hotels International appoints Allison Sayer as director of global sales, luxury leisure and business travel division. Sayer has played a pivotal role in building and maintaining strategic partnerships for such brands as Radisson and CoralTree Hospitality, where she was global sales director. “Her experience in the luxury segment allows us to deliver immediate results for our membership hotels due to the long-standing relationships that Allison brings with her to this new role,” said ALHI president and CEO Michael Dominguez.