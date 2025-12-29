Sandler Travis & Rosenberg has agreed to provide strategic advice, monitoring and advocacy services to the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.

ApexBrasil promotes Brazilian products and services abroad while attracting foreign investments into strategic sectors of the country’s economy.

ST&R’s mission is to develop and implement a stakeholder engagement strategy targeting U.S. government agencies, Congress and public policy institutions regarding trade with Brazil.

It will assist in organizing and facilitating meetings, briefings, and events with US stakeholders. The firm will support the positioning of Brazilian private sector interests in key U.S. policy discussions.

SR&T also may get involved in crisis communications and rapid response activities.

Nicole Bivens Collinson, who heads SR&T’s international trade and government relations practice, oversees the Brazilian work. She’s joined by David Olave, trade policy advisor, and Edward Steiner, senior director.

SR&T’s contract, which went into effect on Nov. 17, runs for six months and carries a $16,600 monthly retainer.