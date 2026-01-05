Wendy Lund

Allison Worldwide and Stagwell bring on WPP Health chief client officer Wendy Lund as global CEO, Allison Worldwide and vice chair of health at Stagwell, effective Jan. 12. At WPP Health, Lund was responsible for strengthening the company’s presence in the health and pharma sector. Before that, she was chief communications officer at women’s health company Organon, which was spun off from Merck in 2021. She has also served as CEO of GCI Health. As Allison’s global CEO, Lund will head up its global business operations, including supporting expansion plans and business strategy. In her role as Stagwell’s vice chair of health, she will lead strategy and identify near- and long-term growth opportunities through full network integration. “Wendy is a proven communications agency leader, and her appointment signals the next step in turbocharging Allison’s growth for our clients and our business,” said Ray Day, executive chair at Allison Worldwide and vice chair at Stagwell.

Angela Tribelli

Finance of America, which provides such home-equity-based financing solutions for retirement as reverse mortgages, names Angela Tribelli CMO. Tribelli joins the company from Bloomberg Media, where she served as global head of consumer marketing and growth. She was previously SVP, performance marketing at AMC Networks, and has served as CMO at Food52 and HarperCollins Publishers. In her new role, Tribelli will oversee FOA’s brand, communications and growth marketing strategy, helping scale the company’s reach and sharpen how its solutions are positioned across consumers, advisors and partners. “Angela is the rare leader whose career has been dedicated to helping organizations modernize, transform, and meet consumers where they are,” said FOA president Kristen Sieffert.

Chris Jacobs

Power Integrations, which produces high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, appoints Chris Jacobs as SVP for marketing and product strategy. Jacobs joins the company from Micron Technology, where he was most recently VP and general manager for the automotive, industrial/multi-market and consumer market segments of its automotive & embedded business unit. He was previously at Analog Devices for more than 25 years, holding a range of leadership roles including VP for marketing and business development in the company’s power IC and module business and VP and general manager for its autonomous transportation & automotive safety business unit. “Chris is a veteran leader who excels at building strong relationships with top-tier global customers and delivering the right products to drive profitable revenue growth,” said Power Integrations president and CEO Jen Lloyd.