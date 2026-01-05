Dana Gandsman

Dana Gandsman, who was most recently VP of enterprise reputation at Pfizer, joins Zeno Group as global managing director of health + wellness.

Over her 16-year career at Pfizer, Gandsman also served as senior director, enterprise reputation and director, product communications. In her most recent post, she led branding and digital content strategy as well as reputation communications. Gandsman also spearheaded Pfizer’s rebrand and led consumer-facing campaigns during COVID.

Before joining Pfizer, she served as a VP at Marina Maher Communications, Ketchum and Edelman.

At Zeno Group, Gansman will oversee a broad, diverse portfolio of clients across the health sector and an integrated team of subject matter experts and specialists, working out of the firm’s New York office.

“Dana understands the pressures clients face and the rapidly changing reality of today’s health and wellness landscape—from biopharma and public health to consumer health, policy, and emerging innovation,” said Zeno chief Barby Siegel. “With a deeply global perspective, Dana is uniquely positioned to take Zeno’s growing health and wellness client portfolio to its next level.”

