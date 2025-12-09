August was engaged to provide overall communications support and work the media in support of private investment firm Broadwood Partners’ successful proxy fight to defeat the proposed acquisition of STARR Surgical by Alcon Inc. Broadwood Partners and its affiliates together own 30.2 percent of the outstanding common stock of STAAR Surgical Company, making it the company’s largest shareholder. The agency worked on press releases and media engagement, as well as supplying strategic advice. Don Bilson at research advisory Gordon Haskett called the proxy battle the “fight of the year.” Based on preliminary results, shareholders voted decisively to reject the proposed transaction. “We appreciate that so many shareholders recognize the value of STAAR and share our enthusiasm for the Company’s bright future,” said Broadwood founder and president Neal C. Bradsher.

5WPR is named agency of record for KISS Colors & Care, a textured hair care and accessories brand within the KISS portfolio. The agency will lead KISS Colors & Care's earned media strategy, driving product discovery, stylist advocacy and spokesperson visibility across beauty, lifestyle and trade outlets. In collaboration with the brand, 5W will create media-forward events, strategic partnerships, and awards initiatives to showcase innovation and leadership in the textured hair category. "This partnership allows us to engage consumers with greater intention and authenticity, extending beyond product launches to honor textured hair not as a trend, but as a lived experience and powerful form of self-expression,” said KISS Colors & Care head of global marketing Karonda Cook.

Powerhouse+Co. is named communications partner for Stonefire Grill, a Southern California restaurant chain. The agency will spearhead public relations, social media and influencer programs focusing on expanding Stonefire Grill’s reach and deepening guest engagement. Working with Stonefire Grill’s leadership team, Powerhouse will develop strategic campaigns aimed at highlighting the brand’s seasonal menu innovations, philanthropic initiatives and hospitality. “Powerhouse’s integrated approach to brand communications makes the agency the perfect partner to amplify our food, our people and our purpose—while helping us reach new guests and strengthen the bonds that have defined Stonefire for 25 years,” said Stonefire Grill CMO Jennifer Weerheim.