Republican advisory firm Nestpoint Associates is providing continuous strategic guidance on US policy developments to Burundi.

That African state has been caught up in the violence in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

More than 200K Congolese refugees fleeing militants backed by Rwanda have streamed into Burundi, which is among the most densely populated nations on Earth.

Burundi, which is the size of Massachusetts, has a population of more than 14M people.

As a subcontractor for Burundi-based Sama Consultancy, Nestpoint is focused on geopolitical matters and economic opportunities.

Its one-year contract carries a $7,500 monthly fee.

Stuart Jolly, Nestpoint’s director of government affairs & global strategies, leads the push for Burundi. He was national field director for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Nestpoint also is working Washington for Somaliland and its bid to gain diplomatic recognition as an independent state. It split from Somalia in 1991.