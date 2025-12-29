Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for a firm to handle communications and outreach related to the Highway 243/Osceola Bridge replacement project.
Minnesota Seeks PR for Bridge Replacement
Wed., Jan. 7, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
|
