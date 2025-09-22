Anna Crowe

2025 moved fast and changed the rules. For those of us in communications, it wasn’t just another year of “trends.” It was a reset. The strategies that once felt reliable started to crack under the weight of constant disruption, shifting platforms and a more discerning audience. What worked even six months ago doesn’t land the same now, and it won’t carry brands forward into 2026.

This past year forced leaders to let go of predictability and get honest about what actually resonates. Speed mattered, but intention mattered more. Visibility alone wasn’t enough. Trust, clarity and consistency became the real differentiators. As we head into 2026, the question isn’t how loud brands can be; it’s how real they can be.

Based on the shifts we saw take hold in 2025, here are the five changes redefining brand communications and how companies can show up with more purpose, relevance and staying power in the year ahead.

Authenticity is everything

As AI becomes more prevalent, audiences are getting better at spotting what’s real and what isn’t. Polished, overly manufactured content is losing its edge. People are craving humanity over perfection, and brands that lead with real creativity, transparency and even imperfection continue to outperform those chasing flawless optics.

This shift will only accelerate in 2026. While AI is being thoughtfully adopted across the industry, especially for efficiency and scale, creative leaders are using it with intention. As automated content becomes easier to produce, originality and emotional resonance become true differentiators.

For brands, this means rethinking how they show up at every touchpoint. Put real people front and center, be it founders, employees, creators. Show the process, not just the highlight reel.

Audit where AI is being used and make sure it’s amplifying human storytelling, not replacing it. And most importantly, align messaging with action. Authenticity only works when values are lived, not just stated.

In 2026, the brands that win won’t be the loudest or the most automated. They’ll be the ones that communicate with honesty, intention and a distinctly human voice.

Influencer marketing drives culture, not just campaigns

The influencer marketing industry continues to surge, with global spend projected to further amplify in 2026—potentially more than triple its size in 2020. But the real story isn’t the growth. It’s the shift in how influence actually works.

In 2025, influencer marketing moved from a tactic to a cultural force. Community-led strategies consistently outperformed traditional advertising, and audiences made it clear they value trust and alignment over transactional brand moments.

The question is no longer whether influencer marketing works. Instead, it’s how brands use it well. The campaigns that broke through leaned into emerging formats and deeper relationships. Seasonal collaborations, repeat partnerships and long-term creator relationships drove stronger engagement and credibility than one-off posts. Consistency matters. Authentic alignment matters more.

Looking ahead to 2026, the opportunity is focus. Brands should move toward fewer, more intentional creator relationships and invest in partnerships that build over time. Prioritize community-first activations, experiment with formats like live shopping and measure success beyond reach alone. Trust, resonance and sustained impact within niche audiences are what truly moves the needle.

Experiential activations create impact

Digital reach still matters, but emotional connection happens in real life. As screens get more crowded, people are craving offline experiences and genuine human interaction. We’re already seeing a stronger return to IRL moments, from immersive activations and pop-ups to PR stunts and brand experiences that create real connection and live well beyond the event itself.

The brands that generated the most buzz in 2025 weren’t just louder but more thoughtful. They showed up in unexpected ways and met audiences where they already were, creating moments people wanted to participate in, not scroll past.

For communications and marketing leaders, the opportunity is to design activations that invite participation and are built to be shared. And just as importantly, brands need to plan what happens after the event. The experience may be the spark, but a smart content and distribution strategy is what turns that into sustained momentum.

In 2026, the brands that win won’t be the ones with the biggest ad budgets. They’ll be the ones bold enough to show up, create real moments and give people something they want to be part of.

Long-form content proves depth still wins

This year made it clear that attention spans haven’t disappeared but have become more selective. When a story truly mattered, audiences leaned in. In some cases, way more than anticipated. We saw people spend hours, not seconds, with multipart social series, long-form articles and in-depth podcasts because the content offered real substance.

The common thread was depth and authenticity. People want to understand why a brand exists, who built it and what it stands for.

Looking ahead, brands should invest in formats that allow for nuance and storytelling, whether that’s a thoughtful CEO essay, a documentary-style series or a podcast that goes beyond surface-level promotion. Short-form content will continue to perform, but the brands that stand out will be the ones willing to go deeper when it matters most.

Crisis response now defines brand trust

The lessons from 2025 are clear: silence isn’t strategy, speed and transparency aren’t optional, misalignment destroys trust and values must lead every response. We watched brands ignore crises entirely or miss the mark with tone-deaf messaging that made things worse.

In today’s hyperconnected world, brands can be built or broken in viral seconds, making reputation a company’s most valuable asset. Reputation is a long-term commitment, and protecting and building it must be treated as core business strategy, rather than a last-minute PR afterthought when crisis strikes.

As marketers, we know it’s not always the crisis itself that does the real damage but the response. A misstep can be forgiven. A delayed, defensive or disconnected response rarely is.

Crisis communications has evolved from a PR function to a business imperative. Companies must continue building trust through strategic, always-on PR, so that when you stumble, your community extends grace because you’ve earned it.

Brands need to refresh their crisis framework or build one from scratch to fit the current landscape. With the right plan and strategic execution, crises in 2026 will be pivotal moments to emerge stronger and with more credibility.

The through line: Intention over imitation

The brands that will thrive in 2026 won’t be the ones chasing every trend. They’ll be the ones showing up consistently with clarity, courage and conviction. They understand that trust isn’t built in viral moments but is earned through a sustained commitment to values, transparency and real connection.

For comms. leaders, it’s critical to lead with strategy, not just tactics. Build frameworks that can withstand volatility. Invest in relationships over transactions. And in an age of constant noise, remember that the most powerful thing a brand can do is show up as unmistakably—and unapologetically—human. The future belongs to brands willing to do the work of earning attention and trust, not just shaping perception.

Anna Crowe is Founder & CEO of Crowe PR.