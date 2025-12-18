Motio, a reputation consultancy designed to help brands negotiate “an era of unprecedented societal turbulence,” is launched by former BPD chief strategy & innovation officer Sasha Boghosian and Ryan Colaianni, who was CCO at BPD as well as an SVP at Edelman. As part of their launch, Motio will publish a book, How to Build Reputation in the No F***s Given Era, out on Jan. 13. The book introduces five core principles for modern reputation management: Know Your People; Enter the Chat; Be Fast, Not Precise; Micro-dose Your Audience; and Know They’ll Move On: Capture attention in the moment, knowing the digital mob will eventually move to the next target. “We’ve built a drastically different economic model that eliminates the friction of traditional agency hierarchy,” said Colaianni. “We ensure that senior experts who have actually sat across from C-suite leaders are the ones doing the work.”

PMG acquires Digital Voices, an influencer marketing agency with a team of 70 employees across London, New York and Costa Rica. Digital Voices will expand its global influencer marketing practice and provide a deeper layer of intelligence to its Alli Marketplace operating system, including future integration of its proprietary tools Chord and Composer into Alli. Chord and Composer aim to deliver strategic clarity and operational efficiency through such capabilities as centralized campaign management, benchmarking and predictive insights. The acquisition is the fourth in PMG’s 15-year history, following the addition of Momentum Commerce last summer. “As part of PMG, we’ll have the platform and resources to scale our offering across media, expand use of technology across our offering, and help our clients drive meaningful commercial impact and unlock greater potential," said Digital Voices founder & CEO Jennifer Quigley-Jones.

Gregory is hosting a Jan. 15 gathering of national reporters covering commercial and residential real estate, which is aimed at giving industry leaders an up-close look at how stories are shaped, what's driving coverage decisions, and which narratives are gaining traction as the market heads into 2026. Behind the Headlines, an invitation-only event at New York’s The Lambs Club (132 W. 44th St.), will be moderated by Gregory EVP Britni Ackrivo, who leads the agency’s real estate practice, as well as hosting the PlotLines podcast, which examines stories being told in the real estate industry. The discussion will include Aarthi Swaminathan from MarketWatch, Anne D'Innocenzio from the Associated Press, James Rodriguez from Business Insider, and Rebecca Piccioto and Veronica Dagher from the Wall Street Journal. There will also be a question-and-answer session in which audience members can ask the participants questions. To request an invitation, contact [email protected].