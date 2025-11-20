Scouting America has signed on Alpine Group for matters related to support of the organization from the Department of Defense and Congress.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recommended cutting the military’s ties to the organization because it is too "woke," according to a draft memo that was leaked to NPR in November. He wrote that Scouting America “attacks boy-friendly spaces” and is “genderless.”

The DOD allows Scouting America to run programs on its military bases in the US and overseas, and provides support for its annual National Jamboree.

Scouting America has allies on Capitol Hill as evidenced by the 30-member Congressional Scouting Caucus. Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) and Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) co-chair the Caucus

Alpine chairman and former Oregon Republican Congressman Greg Walden heads the push for the Scouts.

He’s joined by principal Cornell Teague and senior VP Barry Brown, an executive board member of Scouting America’s National Capitol Area Council.

Public Policy Holding Co. owns Alpine.