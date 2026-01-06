Marya Hernandez Bergman

Corporate PR pro Mayra Hernandez Bergman has signed on as a senior advisor at August, strategic communications shop.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the energy, aerospace, industrial and consumer sectors.

Bergman has handled high-stakes communications connected to mergers, crises, restructurings and other reputational challenges.

She worked in top PR jobs at Exelon’s Pepco utility unit, Lockheed Martin’s rotary & missions systems operation, Campbell's Soup and GE Power.

Founder & CEO of Crisis+ Strategies in the metro Philadelphia region, Bergman will counsel August clients on crisis and reputation management matters.