Kevin Wong

The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, promotes Kevin Wong to chief communications officer, a new role at the organization. Before joining the Trevor Project in 2018, Wong was manager, marketing & communications at iHeart Media. He has also served as public relations supervisor for Six Flags. In his new role, Wong will continue to oversee the organization's communications team including storytelling, media relations, executive comms, brand positioning, internal communications and celebrity & influencer engagement. He will continue his role on The Trevor Project's executive team. “Kevin has transformed the organization's communications function into a dynamic, comprehensive team—spanning media relations, brand storytelling, celebrity engagement, internal communications, and more,” said The Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black. “His strategic vision has strengthened trust in our brand with external audiences and deepened our connection with the LGBTQ+ youth we serve every day.”

Sean Hojnacki

LIMELIGHT, a growth communications firm, hires Sean Hojnacki as senior director. Hojnacki comes to the firm from advisory agency CyberTheory, where he was marketing program manage. Before that, he served as an account supervisor at The Bliss Group. In addition to a deep editorial background and expertise spanning the full funnel of communications, Hojnacki has certifications in technical SEO, email marketing, content experience and AI for digital marketing. “His experience designing integrated B2B programs that connect brand, demand and data will further strengthen how we help clients tell more compelling stories—and turn them into measurable business outcomes,” said LIMELIGHT co-founder and CCO Erin Harrison.

Bree Brostko

Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International names Bree Brostko VP of marketing and communications for HSMAI Americas. Brostko was previously chief operating officer and head of brand strategy for hotel management firm Retro Hospitality. Before that, she led marketing, communications and business development for the Resort Hotel Association. In her new role, Brostko will partner with HSMAI Global and the HSMAI Foundation to lead marketing strategy, brand positioning, and communications initiatives in support of the association’s mission to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue for hospitality professionals worldwide. “Her blend of operational experience, brand leadership, and deep connection to our members makes her uniquely suited to lead HSMAI’s marketing and communications at this pivotal moment,” said HSMAI president and CEO Brian Hicks.

Kacie Escobar

Curley & Pynn Public Relations Management, a 41-year-old strategic communications firm that works with mission-driven organizations and businesses, promotes Kacie Escobar to president. Previous president Dan Ward is transitioning to CEO, focusing on culture, business development and strategic partnerships. Escobar has been with the agency since 2015, most recently serving as VP. As the agency’s president, Escobar’s responsibilities include team performance and financial results, while driving execution of the firm’s long-term vision for growth. “She is deeply committed to doing the right work for clients,” said Roger Pynn, retired co-founder and former owner of the firm. “Watching her grow from an intern into the firm’s first female president is a proud moment.”

(L-R) Ellen Rose,

Lindsay Beaupre

LB Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, appoints Ellen Rose as SVP, corporate affairs and Lindsay Beaupre as SVP, people and culture. Rose joins the company from Lyell Immunopharma, where she most recently served as SVP, communications & investor relations. She has also held senior communications posts at Prothena Corporation and Johnson & Johnson. Beaupre was previously chief administrative officer at Lyndra Therapeutics. “Ms. Rose has extensive experience in corporate communications, investor relations, and patient advocacy within the biopharma industry,” said LB Pharmaceuticals CEO Heather Turner. “Ms. Beaupre is a seasoned corporate builder and strategist, driving the implementation of organizational best practices and supporting organizational and cultural growth.”