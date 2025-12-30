New York State Dept. of Agriculture is seeking a firm to handle its $1M marketing communications budget for more than 50 county and local fairs that promote agricultural goods and domestic arts.
NYS Seeks Marcomms for County Fairs
Thu., Jan. 8, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
