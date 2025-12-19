Berns Communications Group expands its advisory services and rebrands as Berns & Co. The rebrand is meant to reflect the firm’s evolution beyond traditional public relations and strategic communications into a broader advisory platform. The firm now offers such services as custom generational research, curated B2B events and experiences, corporate content hubs, executive social media support and paid media strategy. These new services leverage insights and relationships from Berns & Co.’s proprietary communities—the Retail Influencer Network (which helps to shape how brands connect with consumers), The Z Suite (an offering that focuses on Gen Z perspectives, behaviors and emerging trends) and The DealmakeHers (a network of women leaders driving opportunity and growth across the consumer and retail industries). “PR and communications remain core to our business, but as the consumer landscape is reshaped by AI and new generational behaviors, we’ve broadened our advisory offering with our communities at the center,” said Berns & Co. founder and president Stacy Berns.

DVV Media International, a B2B media and events company serving the transport and logistics markets, sells its Road portfolio of products to Mark Allen Group, a family-owned media and events business with interests in sectors including aviation, transportation, travel retail, manufacturing & engineering, agriculture, financial services, healthcare, and education and social care. The Road business, which provides specialist journalism, digital services and industry events for the UK road freight and commercial vehicle sector, is expected to benefit from MAG’s track record of investing in specialist information, communities and live events across professional markets. “We see significant potential to develop the products further, strengthen their digital and events proposition, and continue delivering outstanding value to the industry,” said MAG chairman Mark Allen.

Mimi Braniff

MAD Global Strategy, a bipartisan public affairs firm, launches a Washington, DC presence, strengthening its ability to serve clients with federal-facing policy, regulatory and public affairs needs. The move formalizes work MAD Global has already been doing at the federal level. Lobbyist Mimi Braniff, who was head of federal government and regulatory affairs for Exxon Mobil Corporation from 2022 to 2025, has joined the firm as managing director and will serve as a senior leader in its Washington, DC operations. The Washington expansion is further anchored by partner Jai Chabria, a former Mercury Public Affairs managing director who has served as a senior advisor to Vice President J.D. Vance. “MAD Global’s expansion to Washington is a natural evolution for the firm,” said MAD Global Strategy founder and CEO Mike DuHaime. “We have been active in DC for years, and establishing a formal presence allows us to scale that work.”