PROFILES, a Baltimore-based marketing, communications, public relations and social media agency, is named public relations agency of record for Baltimore Center Stage, which was designated the State Theater of Maryland in 1978. The agency will provide strategic communications counsel and lead media relations efforts for Baltimore Center Stage. PROFILES previously supported the organization’s media initiatives in 2008 and 2009. It currently supports the public relations efforts of arts and cultural organizations including the National Aquarium, Maryland Institute College of Art, the American Craft Council, Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and Enoch Pratt Free Library. “Their deep relationships across the region combined with a thoughtful, collaborative approach to storytelling and media engagement, make them a natural fit for Baltimore Center Stage and our mission,” said Baltimore Center Stage senior director of marketing and communications Tyrone Manning. Consult O'Dwyer's online directory of PR firms for a list of entertainment PR firms.

RKP Media forms a strategic partnership with Santani, a luxury wellness destination in Sri Lanka, aimed at expanding the resort’s presence in the United States and other key international markets. RKP Media will leverage its network as well as its celebrity and influencer marketing expertise to position Santani as a top-tier destination for wellness travelers. Located on a former tea estate overlooking Sri Lanka’s UNESCO-protected Knuckles Mountain Range, Santani is the first purpose-built luxury wellness resort in the country. “RKP Media’s deep understanding of luxury brand positioning and ability to connect with influential voices in the wellness space makes them the ideal partner to share the Santani experience with a broader global audience,” said Santani founder and CEO Vickum Nawagamuwage.

5W PR comes on board as agency of record for Real Coco, which produces organic and all-natural coconut water, as well as other coconut-based drinks. The agency will manage all media relations efforts, including pitch creation and distribution, press releases, editor outreach and facilitation of staff interviews, supported by comprehensive briefing materials. Creative initiatives such as mailers and product sampling will complement media outreach, while ongoing measurement, reporting and account management ensure consistent visibility and impact. The goal of the effort is to build Real Coco's media presence, strengthen industry relationships, and execute an integrated communications strategy aligned with the brand's growth objectives. Here's O'Dwyer's list of PR firms specializing in food & beverage PR.