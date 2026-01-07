Joshua Baca

Joshua Baca, who handled PR for the American Chemistry Council’s plastics division, has joined FTI Consulting’s strategic communications operation.

Based in DC, Baca will advise clients on stakeholder engagement and advocacy campaigns to help them manage change, mitigate risk and advance business opportunities.

He also served as senior VP-PA at the American Beverage Assn., and had jobs at Marathon Strategies and DDC Public Affairs.

Baca joins FTI from Resilient Partners, which he founded nearly three years ago to represent chemical, materials, consumer and retail companies.

Mateo Millett, global head of the industrials sector in the stratcomms unit, said Baca’s “expertise will strengthen our advisory platform, particularly for global businesses in highly regulated industries operating in an increasingly complex policy, regulatory, litigation and economic environent."