Real Chemistry launches RC Resolve, a healthcare advisory practice that offers an end-to-end model informed by deep expertise and real-time insights. The practice leverages such proprietary, AI-powered intelligence as ReputAI, an advanced reputation measurement and predictive message-testing suite, and HealthGEO, which assesses how large language models influence corporate perception. Its offerings span critical areas that meet clients’ most pressing communication needs—including policy, public affairs and access; issues, crisis and risk management; transformation and change management; executive communications; corporate strategy and reputation; and financial and transaction communications. RC Resolve comprises veterans with more than 20 years of experience advising leaders in the boardroom, newsroom, crisis room and policy environment. “RC Resolve was built specifically to bring together senior health advisors who understand the pressures from the outside in and can help leaders make confident, enterprise-level decisions with speed and precision,” said Sherry Pudloski, group president of RC Resolve and corporate affairs at Real Chemistry.

Seven Letter, a bipartisan strategic communications firm, adds offices in Los Angeles, New York and Huntsville. This development includes the addition of senior-level counselors to open the new offices and support the expansion. The Los Angeles office will serve leaders in entertainment, technology and aerospace. It will be led by Brandon Shaw, the firm’s newest partner, who founded B. Shaw Communications (acquired by Seven Letter) and was a VP for Disney and Hulu. The New York office’s first full-time hire is Marley Hambourger, who was previously a fellow with the firm, and will oversee clients’ digital content strategies, including the development, management and maintenance of targeted paid advertising campaigns and creative production. Seven Letter’s Huntsville office will focus on clients in the national defense and aerospace sectors. Holly Jackson, who is rejoining Seven Letter full time after returning to the U.S. following an overseas assignment with her active-duty Army spouse, will run the Huntsville office. “This expansion allows us to be closer to the industries that are driving our growth,” said Seven Letter CEO and founder Erik Smith.

David Mitchell

GMMB founding partner David Mitchell died on January 2 at 75. Mitchell’s career in communications began in June 1978, when he joined the staff of the United Auto Workers as assistant to the director of public relations and publications. In 1982, he became chief union spokesperson. At GMMB, where he worked for 30 years, Mitchell specialized in public health issues, including disease prevention, tobacco control, traffic safety, childhood injury prevention and nutrition. He helped shape advocacy communications and advertising to support the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids in their efforts to fight Big Tobacco to protect kids. In 2016, after his own cancer diagnosis exposed him to an unjust pricing system, Mitchell retired from GMMB to launch Patients for Affordable Drugs, a nonprofit organization that was focused on holding drug companies accountable for extreme, nonnegotiable prices that ignored patients’ ability to pay. “He helped shape this firm around the idea that lasting progress comes from bringing research, policy, and storytelling together in service of people,” said GMMB founding partners Frank Greer, Jim Margolis and Annie Burns in a statement.