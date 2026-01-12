Jonathan Heppner

Jonathan Heppner, deputy communications director for New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, has joined SKDK as senior VP. He will work in its New York City and Albany offices.

For Stewart-Cousins, Heppner helped lead the communications operation, press strategy, crisis response and proactive media narratives around major legislative priorities.

Earlier, he served as Majority Leader of the Ulster County Legislature—where he helped negotiate budgets and led messaging on investments in housing, infrastructure, climate resilience and public services.

At SKDK, he will support the firm’s state and city legislative and policy campaigns, as well as corporate and advocacy work nationwide.

“Jonathan brings the knowledge and experience to help us build on this track record and offer clients unrivaled guidance on how to achieve their goals,” said SKDK president Mike Morey.

Stagwell owns SKDK.