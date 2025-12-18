Gina Rubel

Communications leaders today are walking a tightrope.

In an era of heightened political polarization, rapid news cycles, and social media scrutiny, PR professionals, whether in agencies, B2B organizations, or consumer brands, are under constant pressure to respond, react, or remain silent. Every election cycle, court decision, regulatory shift, protest, or cultural flashpoint raises the same high-stakes question: Do we say something, and if so, how?

Recent events, ranging from airline safety crises and AI governance controversies to campus protests and corporate pullbacks on DEI, have demonstrated how quickly trust can be eroded or reinforced based on whether organizations respond with clarity, consistency, or caution.

As one who has handled crisis and litigation communications for three decades, I can confidently state that the 2020s have delivered a series of unprecedented scenarios for communicators to anticipate and manage. The COVID-19 pandemic marked the beginning of the decade. Since then, we have experienced significant geopolitical and regulatory flashpoints, including recent U.S. military action in Venezuela, global protests, rapid advancements in AI regulations and ethics debates, healthcare policy reversals, and sustained challenges surrounding workplace inclusion and communications.

Clients, employees, customers, partners, media, and the public are all watching. They expect clarity, consistency, and, above all, integrity. Getting it wrong can erode trust. Getting it right can strengthen reputation and relationships.

What I’ve found most helpful for organizations navigating these moments is a simple but powerful framework: the Three Ps.

Prepare for what could happen.

for what could happen. Present objective decision-making frameworks.

objective decision-making frameworks. Preserve reputation and culture with integrity.

These principles serve as a compass for communicators operating in sensitive, high-pressure environments.

Prepare: Anticipate scenarios and define communication guardrails

Preparation isn’t just a crisis communications tactic; it’s a leadership imperative.

Communications leaders should proactively lead scenario-planning exercises (tabletop or crisis simulations) for political, social, legal, or economic events that could trigger internal or external pressure to respond. These may include elections, regulatory changes, government actions, Supreme Court decisions, labor actions, public protests, geopolitical events, or cultural flashpoints that intersect with an organization’s industry, workforce, or customer base.

Key questions to explore in advance include:

What core values guide our communications?

Which situations warrant a public statement, and which do not?

Who are our priority audiences, and what do they expect from us?

When is neutrality appropriate, and how do we balance it with values-driven leadership?

Preparation means building a communications playbook before emotions, headlines, and deadlines take over.

A strong playbook should:

Define decision-making authority, approval processes, and spokespersons

Include messaging templates (holding statements, internal memos, social responses)

Identify trigger events and recommended response strategies

Outline legal, ethical, and reputational risks associated with action—or silence

Equally important, communicators must stay attuned to the media and political landscape. We must provide real-time context to leadership. Inaction driven by uncertainty, or a lack of preparation can be more damaging than a thoughtful, albeit imperfect, response.

Present: Offer objective frameworks for decision-making

In politically charged moments, pressure to “say something” can override strategy. That’s where objectivity matters most.

The role of senior communications leaders working alongside executives, legal counsel, HR, and other leaders is to present structured frameworks that help decision-makers slow down, evaluate implications, and stay aligned with long-term goals.

Effective frameworks help leaders:

Assess the risks and benefits of speaking versus remaining silent

Understand audience impact across customers, employees, partners, media, and communities

Align messaging with brand values, culture, and business strategy

Avoid reactive or trend-driven communications

One helpful tool is a Decision Impact Matrix, a concept adapted from crisis management and stakeholder analysis. It evaluates how a potential message could help or harm across key areas:

Customers/Clients: Will this build trust or create confusion?

Will this build trust or create confusion? Talent: How might it affect recruitment, retention, or morale?

How might it affect recruitment, retention, or morale? Media: Will it invite scrutiny, backlash, or credibility?

Will it invite scrutiny, backlash, or credibility? Business Units: Could it create internal friction or operational challenges?

Could it create internal friction or operational challenges? Communities & Partners: How might it affect external relationships?

Just as important is distinguishing communications from activism. Not every issue warrants a public stance. When organizations do speak, their messages must be grounded in their mission and values, not in political trends or social media pressure.

Purpose-driven communication endures; performative messaging rarely does.

Preserve: Protect reputation and culture with integrity

Reputation is fragile, and culture is tested most during moments of division.

Internal communications are critical here. Whether an organization chooses to speak publicly or not, employees deserve clarity and transparency. People want to understand what decision was made and why. Anticipating the “why” builds trust before skepticism takes hold.

Strong internal messaging should aim to:

Explain the reasoning behind decisions

Reinforce organizational values

Create space for respectful dialogue

Emphasize shared purpose, even amid differing views

Externally, restraint often signals strength. Thoughtful client advisories, owned content, or values-based thought leadership are usually more effective than rushed social posts on X, Threads, or BlueSky. Actions, such as sustained community engagement, volunteer or pro bono work, often speak louder than words.

Media training is also essential. One offhand comment or misquoted executive can undermine months of careful positioning. Consistency in tone, message, and spokesperson discipline protects the brand.

To reinforce one-off media training, organizations can implement a simple, recurring exercise known as the 5-Minute Headline & Soundbite Drill.

Conducted monthly, or at a minimum quarterly, this short drill involves the executive team, partners, or designated spokespeople and requires no more than five to seven minutes.

The communications lead circulates one real or hypothetical headline relevant to the organization, such as “Company Faces Backlash After Executive Comment Goes Viral” or “Regulator Announces Probe Into Industry Practices,” along with a deliberately uncomfortable reporter question like, “What did your leadership know, and when?” or “Why should the public trust you now?”

Participants are asked to respond with a concise 20-second answer and a single quotable soundbite lasting 10 to 12 seconds. There are no slides, no advance preparation, and no group debate. It’s just realistic practice that builds message discipline, comfort under pressure, and fluency for real-world media interactions.

Diversity and inclusion matter here, too, in what is said and who is involved in shaping and delivering messages. Inclusive perspectives reduce blind spots and increase authenticity.

Additional strategies to support the Three Ps

Create a rapid-response team: Cross-functional and empowered to act quickly

Cross-functional and empowered to act quickly Build a values-aligned message library: Evergreen language tied to core principles

Evergreen language tied to core principles Audit digital footprints: Ensure past content aligns with current positioning

Ensure past content aligns with current positioning Train continuously: Prepare leaders to communicate under pressure

Prepare leaders to communicate under pressure Debrief and document: Learn from every high-stakes moment

Speak with purpose

We live in a time when silence can be interpreted as complicity, and speaking out can spark backlash. There is no universal playbook. There is one constant: communication must be intentional.

By preparing for what could happen, presenting objective frameworks, and preserving reputation and culture with integrity, communications leaders can guide their organizations through even the most charged environments with clarity and confidence.

Done well, these moments protect reputation and strengthen trust with clients, employees, and communities for the long term.

***

Gina Rubel is the CEO and general counsel of Furia Rubel Communications. She educates professionals on devising and implementing strategic communications plans to manage their reputation, develop and attract top talent, and drive business success. With more than 30 years of experience, Gina share's her knowledge as a co-host of the On Record PR podcast. She can be reached via www.furiarubel.com or on LinkedIn.