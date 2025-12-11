Republican-connected DCI Group is assisting the Nigerian government in communicating its actions to protect its Christian communities and maintaining US support in countering West African jihadist groups and other destabilizing elements, according to its agreement with Aster Legal.

The one-year contract, which was signed Dec. 17, is worth $9M. Either side may terminate the $750K monthly retainer pact if it provides 60 days’ advance written notice of termination.

President Trump announced on Christmas Day that the US carried out airstrikes in Nigeria against Islamist terrorist attacks that “primarily” targeted “innocent Christians.”

DCI Group has nine people working on the account including managing member Justin Peterson and senior advisor Doug Davenport.

Trump appointed Peterson, who worked on the presidential campaigns of Elizabeth Dole and George W. Bush, to serve as his rep to the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

Davenport worked on each of Trump’s three presidential runs, and most recently served as 2024 campaign convention team manager for the GOP session in Milwaukee.

Top GOP operative Roger Stone consults on the Nigerian effort.