Clean Tomorrow, a nonpartisan organization that works to build coalitions and policies aimed at furthering the growth and innovation of clean energy, names Jordan Gallagher as chief operations officer. Gallagher most recently served as director of corporate relations at EJM Associates, a D.C.-based consulting firm led by former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz that focuses on decarbonization and energy policy. She was previously a consultant to EFI Foundation, where she advised on and supported strategy development, communications and operations. At Clean Tomorrow, Gallagher will focus on streamlining Clean Tomorrow’s operations and accelerate its decarbonization mission. “Her experience with teams that turn complex energy policy into actionable strategy is exactly what we need,” said Clean Tomorrow CEO Lindsey Baxter Griffith.

LaForce promotes Shauna Solum to EVP, a newly created, cross-agency role. Solum joined LaForce in 2009 and has spent the past five years as SVP, leading the firm’s corporate and consumer practice. She has played a key role in assessing how consumers discover, trust and engage with brands amid shifts in media consumption. In her new position, she will oversee the agency’s senior leadership team, advance the firm’s offerings and develop technology-forward approaches to navigate change. “What sets her apart is her creativity, paired with strategic rigor,” said LaForce president Olita Mills. “She immerses herself in the cultural and editorial landscape serving as a key voice for what’s new and next.”

Ubisoft, a global gaming company, names Valentine Piedelievre-Eman as chief communications officer, effective Feb. 2. Piedelievre-Eman was most recently VP of corporate communications for Western Europe and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery, responsible for brands including Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max, Discovery and Eurosport. She has also held senior communications roles at Expleo, SAP and the Thomson Reuters Foundation. In her new post, Piedelievre-Eman will lead development and implementation of Ubisoft’s global communications and corporate brand strategy. “She brings both a strategic vision and a pragmatic approach to communications,” said Cécile Russeil, Ubisoft EVP in charge of communications, corporate affairs, DIA, human resources and legal. “Her extensive experience across entertainment and technology in international organizations will be a strong asset as Ubisoft accelerates its comprehensive transformation.”