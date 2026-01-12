Kelli Parsons

Kelli Parsons, CEO of Hill & Knowlton, will take the helm of Avoq on February 1.

She became CEO of H&K in July 1, 2024 and succeeded AnnaMaria DeSalva at the Burson unit.

Prior to H&K, Parsons was chief communications officer at United Technologies, chief communications and marketing officer at New York Life Insurance Co. and CCO at Fannie Mae.

Steve Elmendorf, co-founder and managing partner at Avoq, called Parsons one of the most respected practitioners in the business.

“She brings deep experience and a forward-looking, pragmatic approach to leading Avoq and advancing the firm’s capabilities,” he said. “Our clients and team will benefit immediately from her leadership and strategic vision.”

At Avoq, Parsons succeeds Nicole Cornish, who exited last year to pursue other opportunities.