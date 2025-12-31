Allegiant has agreed to acquire Sun Country Airlines in a cash and stock deal valued at $1.5B.
FGS Global represents Las Vegas-based Allegiant, while Collected Strategies works for Sun Country, which is based in Minneapolis.
The deal would create a leisure-focused airline that serves about 175 cities and carries 22M annual passengers.
Allegiant CEO Gregory Anderson said that both airlines share a mission to provide affordable, reliable and convenient services from underserved communities to premier leisure destinations.
His Sun Country counterpart CEO, Jude Bricker, noted the carriers are two customer-centric organizations that are committed to delivering affordable travel experiences without compromising on quality.
The deal, which is subject to federal antitrust scrutiny, is expected to close during the second-half of 2026.