Allegiant has agreed to acquire Sun Country Airlines in a cash and stock deal valued at $1.5B.

FGS Global represents Las Vegas-based Allegiant, while Collected Strategies works for Sun Country, which is based in Minneapolis.

The deal would create a leisure-focused airline that serves about 175 cities and carries 22M annual passengers.

Allegiant CEO Gregory Anderson said that both airlines share a mission to provide affordable, reliable and convenient services from underserved communities to premier leisure destinations.

His Sun Country counterpart CEO, Jude Bricker, noted the carriers are two customer-centric organizations that are committed to delivering affordable travel experiences without compromising on quality.

The deal, which is subject to federal antitrust scrutiny, is expected to close during the second-half of 2026.

FGS Global has Andrew Cole, Emily Claffey, Robin Weinberg, Marc Minardo and Scott Klampfer working for Allegiant. Collected Strategies' Jim Golden, Tali Epstein and Kiki Torpey represent Sun Country.