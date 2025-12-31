Dan Scorpio

Dan Scorpio, H/Advisors Abernathy’s managing director and head of the M&A and activism practice, has joined FTI Consulting’s Chicago office.

In his 11-year stint at the Havas unit, Scorpio led high-profile M&As as well as engagements for Fortune 500 companies, private equity and family businesses.

He has counseled T-Mobile, Keurig Dr Pepper, IFF and Pritzker Private Capital and handled 2025's massive Medline IPO.

Scorpio said FTI’s “differentiated offering is resonating in today’s dynamic marketplace, as clients are demanding experienced counsel, data-driven insights and highly tailored strategic execution through the moments that matter most.’

He will advise FTI clients on M&A transactions, shareholder activism defense and financial communications issues.

