Felice Tobin

Cognito, which specializes in finance, technology and climate transition, appoints Felice Tobin managing director of its New York business. Tobin succeeds Andrew Marshall, who has joined Pitchr.ai, a consultancy founded by former Cognito SVP Sam Barber. She has been with the agency since 2020, most recently serving as general manager for Cognito Asia and managing director of its Hong Kong office. Her focus is on media strategy, C-suite advisory, multi-market reputation management and thought leadership. Before joining Cognito, Tobin worked in sales at international payments provider OFX and was part of the financial & risk PR team at Thomson Reuters. “Felice is a seasoned leader who brings robust counsel, strategy and execution to our clients at a crucial time in our industry,” said Cognito CEO Tom Coombes, who added that she “brings operational expertise and a track record of developing high performing teams.”

Steve Gilbert

Spectrio, a company that provides digital signage, interactive kiosks, audience measurement and in-store media, brings on Steve Gilbert as VP of marketing. Gilbert was most recently CEO and owner of Fractional Marketing Factory, which works with SaaS platforms, media companies and venture-backed startups. He has also held senior leadership roles at CivicPlus, SHI, Logitech, Lenovo and Dell. At Spectrio, Gilbert will oversee brand strategy, demand generation, and growth initiatives as the company scales its platform and expands its market presence. “Steve brings a strong combination of strategic rigor, operational discipline, and hands-on experience with AI and analytics. His leadership will help us scale our marketing engine while staying focused on customer value and performance,” said Spectrio CEO Tamara Bebb.

Marc Paulenich

Hart, a Toledo, OH-based brand transformation agency, promotes Marc Paulenich from president to CEO. Paulenich succeeds Mike Hart, who will transition from CEO into the role of executive chairman. In addition to serving as Hart’s president, Paulenich has held the roles of chief operating officer and SVP of strategy. He has worked to strengthen the firm’s integration across disciplines and position it for sustained independent growth. “Marc brings clarity, momentum and the all-important ability to turn strategy into action,” said Mike Hart. “He understands how to move brands – and organizations – forward and is a truly great leader internally.”