Susan Ho

FGS Global has recruited Susan Ho for the Asia chair position, a newly created post. She has more than 30 years of branding, reputation and crisis experience.

Ho spent 11 years at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong as global head of brand and sponsorships.

Her accomplishments there include handling the “Here for good” positioning campaign and Liverpool Football Club sponsorship.

Ho also served as a partner at Brunswick Group in its Hong Kong outpost and senior VP-head of corporate affairs and CEO at UniCard Solutions Ltd.

Based in Hong Kong, Ho will counsel clients, strengthen governance and bolster collaboration among FGS’ Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Faeth Birch, CEO of the UKMEA sector, said the hiring of Ho reflects the firm’s push to invest in exceptional leadership and deepen its strategic advisory capabilities across the region.

KKR owns FGS Global.