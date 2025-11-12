Gil Bashe

A new book from FINN Partners chair global health and purpose Gil Bashe call for leaders across the health, life sciences, technology and policy ecosystems to rethink how care is designed, delivered and experienced. Healing the Sick Care System: Why People Matter (coming out February 1 from Thought Leader Press), says that the current system is not broken because it lacks innovation, talent or investment, but because it has lost sight of the people it exists to serve.

The book draws on Bashe’s experiences in battlefield medicine, health policy, patient advocacy, private equity, and global agency leadership to provide a perspective from the inside out on why well-intentioned systems increasingly fail patients and physicians alike.

“In a time when medicine grows more complex by the day, this book powerfully reaffirms the physician’s role as a trusted partner in every person’s health journey,” said John Whyte, MD, MPH, CEO and executive vice president, American Medical Association. “Gil Bashe reminds us that healing begins with listening, collaboration and compassion. His insights champion a system where health professionals and patients work side by side to achieve better outcomes and a better care experience,”

Here, Bashe lays out the roots of the problems that he sees as keeping the human element out of healthcare:

***

''HOUSTON, we have a problem."

Launched on April 11, 1970, Apollo 13 was to have been NASA's third lunar landing. Two days into the mission, an oxygen tank exploded, forcing the crew to abandon their plans to walk on the moon and focus on new goals: survival and return to Earth. The explosion crippled their capsule, but critically, it did not silence the radio connection. Because of the open link with Mission Control, the crew was able to assess and solve their problems and develop a plan to bring their command module safely home.

Were it not for that communication system, astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Raise would have tragically perished far from home. Instead, they lived because they were able to talk through their challenges, collaborating with the experts at NASA Mission Con-trol. More than the successes of earlier lunar missions, it was the agency's defining moment, an illustration of why the American space program was so great.

If NASA had operated like today's U.S. health system, Apollo 13 would have ended in tragedy. The experts on the ground would have been trapped in siloed organizations, unable to share information. Even if they had managed to communicate and find a solution, they would have needed "prior authorization" from a faceless administrator before acting. By then, the capsule would have burned up on reentry. The same maze of complexity that patients struggle to navigate and that crushes the spirit of health professionals would have doomed three astronauts.

Healthcare, we have a problem.

I first grasped that truth not as a soldier or CEO, but as a child. My uncle had just returned from the Army, and our family gathered to celebrate. Driving us home, he steered through a green light when another car ran a red and slammed into us broadside. I was wedged in the front seat between my uncle and grandmother, my grandfather sitting in the back. In those days before seatbelts, the force of the crash hurled us forward.

I remember sirens, ambulances, and fire trucks. I re-member my grandparents on gurneys in the ER, doctors and nurses rushing forward to care for them. What I do not remember is paperwork, insurance cards, or bureaucracy. Healers were fully engaged, urgent, and present. That was the 1960s.

The contrast with today is unavoidable. Too often, passions are buried under paperwork, metrics, and administrative demands. The system prizes compliance over compassion and process over purpose. Have we lost sight of what matters most: the instinct to heal those who need healing?

This question has defined my life. In my younger years, I was both a paratrooper and a combat medic, driven by a sense of purpose and propelled by urgency. My mission was clear: to help my friends and unit survive. On the battlefield, every decision carried life-and-death consequences. I learned quickly to act under pressure, improvise with limited resources, and never lose sight of the human being in front of me, whether friend or foe.

Years later, I traded the battlefield for the boardroom, but the mission did not change; it simply evolved. I launched and rebuilt health PR agencies, led a global turnaround, served as a private equity portfolio company CEO, and lobbied on behalf of health innovation companies. Each role sharpened my ability to navigate complexity while keeping people at the center. Today, as Chair Health and Purpose at FINN Partners, a purpose-centered global communication agency, I continue to carry the same lesson from combat medicine: communication and clarity save lives.

Reprinted with permission of the author. ©2026 by Thought Leader Press.